Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Quest Community Church
Florence, MS
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Quest Community Church
Florence, MS
Frank Dantoni Jr.


1957 - 2019
Frank Dantoni Jr. Obituary
Frank Dantoni, Jr.

Florence -

Frank Sam Dantoni, Jr., 62, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in New Augusta, MS. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm Memorial service, at Quest Community Church in Florence.

Frank was born on March 7, 1957, to Frank and Mary Lucille Dantoni, Sr. in Brookhaven, MS. He was a retired clerk from the United States Postal Service. Frank loved fishing, golf, music and photography. He had a really "Big Heart" for helping people because he loved everyone. His family was always his priority in everything he did in life.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, April Quinnelly Dantoni; sons Sean Copeland of Clinton, Jason (Michelle) Copeland of St. Francisville, LA, and Daniel (Lindsay) Dantoni of Florence; daughter, Emily (Steve) Hall from Florence; mother, Mary Lucille Hicks of Stuart, FL; sisters, Deborah Romero of Stuart, FL and Michelle Haynes of Brandon, FL; grandchildren, Addison , Parker, Cullen, and Beckett Copeland and Lilah Dantoni. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Dantoni, Sr.; stepfather, Doug Hicks; and nephew, Daniel Romero.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019
