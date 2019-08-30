Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Frank Elmore Smith Jr.


1945 - 2019
Frank Elmore Smith Jr. Obituary
Frank Elmore Smith, Jr.

Brandon, MS - Frank Elmore Smith, Jr., 74, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment in Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held from 10 am-12:45 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

Mr. Smith was born July 22, 1945 to Frank Elmore Smith, Sr. and Pearlie Bell Boatman Smith in Webster County, MS. He was married to Virginia Craft Smith. He attended New Life Assembly of God in Brandon, MS. Mr. Smith served his country in the Army serving as Military Police and worked in sales many years before retiring. He loved being with family and friends and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Elmore Smith, Sr. and Pearlie Bell Boatman Smith and his sister, Arlene Williams.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Craft Smith; his children, Kerry Smith (Rhonda), Angie Williamson and Brad Smith; sisters, Thelma Jones, Dorothy Glass and Frankie Mitchell (Jerry); 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019
