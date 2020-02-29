|
Frank M. "Mike" Carollo
Madison - Frank M. "Mike" Carollo died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. He was 71.
A native of Leland, he was the son of the late Charles and Lucille Carollo.
Mike attended Mississippi Delta Community College before attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he excelled in football. He worked in the automotive and insurance sales industries for many years.
Mike had an immense love for his faith and for his family. He was an avid Mississippi State sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family on vacations, especially at the beach. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Nikki Quarles; one sister and seven brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Jennifer Cook (Eric), of Madison; son, Mike Carollo, Jr. (Jennifer), of Franklin, TN; granddaughters: Ollie and Danni Cook, Hailee and Ella Carollo; sisters: Linda Winter, Sarah Marie Stanton, Barbara Ivy, and Roselyn StClair; brother, Alphonse Carollo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1242 Lynwood Dr., Jackson. Interment will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland. Visitation with the family begins after 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church or to Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020