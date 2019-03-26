Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Frankie Hubbard Obituary
Frankie Hubbard

Jackson - Frankie Hubbard, 90, died March 24, 2019 in Jackson. A native and lifelong resident of Jackson, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Nellie Hutchins Sanderford. Preceded in death by her husband, William A. Hubbard. Survived by her sons, Billy E. Palmer (Glenda) of Navarre, FL and William E. Hubbard (Seraphine) of Brandon; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives. Graveside Services 1 p.m. Tuesday Lakewood Memorial Park; visitation 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sebrell Funeral Home, Ridgeland.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019
