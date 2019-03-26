|
|
Frankie Hubbard
Jackson - Frankie Hubbard, 90, died March 24, 2019 in Jackson. A native and lifelong resident of Jackson, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Nellie Hutchins Sanderford. Preceded in death by her husband, William A. Hubbard. Survived by her sons, Billy E. Palmer (Glenda) of Navarre, FL and William E. Hubbard (Seraphine) of Brandon; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives. Graveside Services 1 p.m. Tuesday Lakewood Memorial Park; visitation 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sebrell Funeral Home, Ridgeland.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019