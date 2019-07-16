|
|
Dr. Franklin A. Humphreys
Brandon - Franklin A. Humphreys died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 8:45 pm in Brandon, MS. Services will be held in the sanctuary of St. Mark's United Methodist Church on July 17, 2019 at 11:00 am, preceded by visitation at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, located at 400 Grants Ferry Road in Brandon.
Frank was born in Baton Rouge, LA, and graduated from Innis High School in Innis, LA. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, graduating with a BS degree in Animal Husbandry. He then attended Oklahoma State University where he earned a BS degree in Veterinary Science and a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Humphreys was a practicing veterinarian in several practices and then worked for the USDA, APHIS, Veterinary Services for the remainder of his career. He particularly enjoyed many overseas trips in the course of his career, even moving his young family to Colombia, South America for two years. He was a member of the Mississippi Veterinary Medical Association, the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association, and a former member of the American Veterinary Medical Association. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division in Fayetteville, NC.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mae Kyle Humphreys, three children, Kevin Humphreys (Julie Hartness) of Madison, Laura Rogers (Dr. Michael Rogers) of Flowood, and Scott Humphreys (Janet Oldham) of Brandon. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Kyle and Will Humphreys, Reed Rogers, and Claire and Emily Humphreys. He is also survived by one brother, Hobson R. Humphreys, Jr., of Batchelor, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hobson R. Humphreys, Sr., one sister, Reidabel Kimball, and three brothers, Hubert L. Humphreys, Clayton W. Humphreys, and Carter E. Humphreys. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Dr. Humphreys was a long-time active member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed the various groups/committees on which he served and the friendships made. He also volunteered and helped with many youth trips through the years while living in Clinton, MS, prior to moving to Brandon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and doing projects around the home and church. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 16, 2019