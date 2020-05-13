Franklin Andrew Gennin



Poplarville - The eternal God is your refuge and his everlasting arms are under you. It is with great sadness the family of Franklin Andrew Gennin, Sr. announces he went to be with his Savior on April 28, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Frank was born March 28, 1941 in Tylertown, MS, and was raised in Dexter community. He and his family were residents of Clarksdale, MS, for ten years before moving to Poplarville, MS, where he resided until his death. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. in Animal Science (1966). Frank retired after working for USDA (ASCS) for 30 years of which 10 years were in Coahoma county and the remaining years were as County Executive Director over Pearl River and Hancock counties. He served six years in the Mississippi National Guard. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the National Association of Realtors. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife Alice (Shive) Gennin of 52 years, by his children Andy Gennin and his wife Claire (Fayetteville, AR), and Joshua Gennin and his wife Kenady (Canada). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Tatum, Ayden, Tristan, and Paisley and his brother George Gennin and wife Laureen (Colorado Springs, CO). He was preceded in death by his parents Ned A. Gennin and Linda Fortenberry Gennin of Dexter, MS, and one daughter Jennifer. Frank was a member of First Baptist Church in Poplarville. He served as Sunday School teacher, deacon, and on many other committees. Graveside services will be held at Crystal Springs Baptist Church, 941 Highway 48, Tylertown, MS, 39667 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday at White Funeral Home, 315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store