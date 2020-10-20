Franklin "Frank" Lawrence, Jr.Jackson - Frank Lawrence of Madison passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born in Jackson, MS on February 17, 1937. He was the son of the late F. Cortez Lawrence, Sr. & Jewel Johnson Lawrence of Fannin. He graduated from Brandon High School and in his senior year was selected to be a member of the MS All-Stars Basketball team. He then received a scholarship to Mississippi College to play basketball. He was a member of the M-Club and he was on the MC team that scored 100 points a game, a record that still holds. After graduating in 1960 he joined the U.S. Army Reserves and was sent to Fort Jackson for six months duty. When he returned to MS he married Gloria Camp whom he met on a blind date in 1956.He began his sales career with Lever Brothers and then moved on to several other national companies and was promoted to National Sales Manager and eventually Vice President. His selling career relocated him and his family to TN, AL, GA and NV. Many friendships were made in these locations which have lasted through the years.He and Gloria loved to travel and made trips to Europe as well as many trips stateside with their son. Then after retirement he discovered cruises and enjoyed them annually with close friends. He and Gloria celebrated their 50th anniversary with a cruise to Italy and Greece.After moving back to MS in 2013 he's had more than a few health problems but worked through all of them and came back strong. He was a huge sports fan and kept up with all of the teams, especially Ole Miss. He was a volunteer with the MS Sports Hall of Fame which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was an active member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and a member of the Happy Hearts Sunday School Class. When he lived in GA he was ordained as a deacon in the Baptist church..He is survived by one son, Lance Lawrence of Jackson; his brother, Butch Lawrence (Jo) of Fannin & one sister, Catherine Spann of Flowood. One sister, Margaret Norton Bass and his wife of 59 years, Gloria predeceased him. He also has numerous nephews and nieces.Memorials can be donated to the Happy Hearts Sunday School Class at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison, MS.