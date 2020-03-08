|
Fred E. Garner, Sr.
Pearl - Fred Earl Garner, 86, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hospice Ministries, Ridgeland.
Visitation will be 9:00-11:00am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel with interment in Athens Baptist Church in Mendenhall.
Mr. Garner attended Truitt Memorial Baptist Church in Pearl for many years. He retired after more than 45 more years of service with Western Electric/South Central Bell/ AT&T.
Always an avid supporter of Pearl sports. Mr. Garner was the first to organize community youth football and baseball, and was a beloved coach for several years. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing, and once scored a hole-in-one on Pearl's Niknar course. Mr. Garner's favorite times were spent with his family, especially when his grandchildren or great-grandchildren were visiting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Effie Garner; brother, Gene Garner; and sister, Peggy Garner.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Eloise Pope Garner; sons, Fred E. Garner, Jr. (Myra), Keith Garner (Lillian), and Lee Garner (Cherilyn); daughter, Pam Anderson; grandchildren, Brad Garner (Diane), Nick Garner (Denise), Tara Brune (Sean), Quinton Garner (Jolene), and Grayson Garner; and great-grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Mikayla, Caleb, Kaylee, Kaitlyn, and Brayden Garner, Abigail and Natalie Brune.
Memorials may be made to Truitt Memorial Baptist Church in Pearl.
To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020