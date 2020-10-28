Fred Henderson Jr.
Brandon - Fred C. Henderson, Jr., Brandon, MS, Age 90, Passed away 10/26/20.
He is survived by wife of 69 years, Betty; 3 children, Becky Little (Larry), David Henderson (Angela), Todd Henderson (Jenny); 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside service at Parkway Memorial Cemetery. For more information go to www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Jackson Leadership Foundation, P.O. Box 4671, Jackson, MS 39296 or donate at jacksonleadershipfoundation.org