Services
Saulters-Moore Funeral Home - Prentiss
2714 Columbia Avenue
Prentiss, MS 39474
(601) 792-4229
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saulters-Moore Funeral Home - Prentiss
2714 Columbia Avenue
Prentiss, MS 39474
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Magee, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Marshall Evans


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Marshall Evans Obituary
Fred Marshall Evans

Jackson - Mr. Evans, age 83, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born on February 23, 1936 in Jefferson Davis County to Dannie Wayne Evans and Lena Ashcroft Evans. After proudly serving his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Funeral services for Mr. Fred Marshall Evans will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Magee. Visitation will be Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00 pm at Saulters Funeral Home. Reverend Mims Roberts will officiate and interment will be in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now