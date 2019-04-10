|
Fred Marshall Evans
Jackson - Mr. Evans, age 83, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born on February 23, 1936 in Jefferson Davis County to Dannie Wayne Evans and Lena Ashcroft Evans. After proudly serving his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral services for Mr. Fred Marshall Evans will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Magee. Visitation will be Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00 pm at Saulters Funeral Home. Reverend Mims Roberts will officiate and interment will be in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019