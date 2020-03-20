|
Fred Norman Huff
Jackson - Fred Norman Huff passed away on March 19, 2020 after struggling with heart and kidney disease.
He was born on February 2, 1947 at AAF Station Hospital Bolling Field, Washington, D.C., the son of Elton Ray Huff and Necy Boone Huff of Pelahatchie, MS. His father, who was in the Air Force, moved him and his family to Hawaii, Meridian, MS, and Gulfport, MS, before finally settling in Pelahatchie, MS. Fred graduated from Pelahatchie High School, and then began his college education at Mississippi State before enlisting in the MS Air National Guard. A proud patriot, Fred served in the Air National Guard until his retirement in 1990. Fred's early career began at the Mississippi Agriculture Commission working with Jim Buck Ross. From there, he transitioned into the Insurance Industry, where his exceptional work ethic enabled him to mentor many agents. He was the tide of calm in many storms; and the man many of us would love our sons to be: humble, genuine and steadfast. Fred enjoyed his time in the yard and working in his vegetable gardens. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Fred is survived by his wife, Kathy Squires Huff; his son Fred "Squires" Huff Jr. (Janice) of Madison; his daughter Jenna Huff Diket (Cameron) of Jackson; brother Don Huff(Peggy) of Pelahatchie, and 5 grandchildren, (Ellen Huff, Hunter Huff, Maddie Diket, Cam Diket, and Caleb Diket. He is preceded in death by his sisters Donna Kay Stafford (David) of Ponchatoula, LA, and his sister Lisa Cliburn (John) of Prentiss.
There will be a celebration of Fred's life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Warrior Bonfire Program or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020