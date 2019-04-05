|
|
Fred Stewart
Pearl - Cornelius "Fred" Stewart passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at his home in Pearl, MS. Fred was born January 16th, 1943, to the late Cornelius A. and Ionia Phyllis Lucas Stewart. Fred was a pilot and he enjoyed giving lessons to people who loved the sky as much as he did. He is a father, grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents- Cornelius and Phyllis Stewart; his wife- Sue Stewart; and his brother- Alan Stewart.
He is survived by his sons- Michael (Rosie) Stewart from Newnan, GA and Albert (Angela) Stewart from Pearl, MS; his brother Joseph and his sister Mary; grandchildren- Corey, Cortlan and Abrey.
Service is Saturday April 6th, 2019 at 1:30 at Trace Ridge Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 12:30 until 1:30. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memory Garden in Pearl, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019