1/1
Freda Trott
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda Trott

Jackson - Freda Porter Trott, 90, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 22, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Meridian, MS.

Mrs. Trott was born October 4, 1930 in Meridian, MS. She is survived by; children, Debbie Trott Pierce (Philip), John Allen Trott (Darlene), Mary Trott Nicholas (Tim), Paul Edward Trott; grandchildren, James Edward Stratton Pierce (Emily), Patrick Lee Trott Pierce (Erin), Terry Coburn, Cristina Joyce Gossage (Jacob), Jeffrey David Johnston (Morgan), Trace Chandler Trott; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, James Allen Porter (Virginia) and sister, Aileen Johnnie Lee.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved