Freda Trott



Jackson - Freda Porter Trott, 90, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 22, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Meridian, MS.



Mrs. Trott was born October 4, 1930 in Meridian, MS. She is survived by; children, Debbie Trott Pierce (Philip), John Allen Trott (Darlene), Mary Trott Nicholas (Tim), Paul Edward Trott; grandchildren, James Edward Stratton Pierce (Emily), Patrick Lee Trott Pierce (Erin), Terry Coburn, Cristina Joyce Gossage (Jacob), Jeffrey David Johnston (Morgan), Trace Chandler Trott; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, James Allen Porter (Virginia) and sister, Aileen Johnnie Lee.









