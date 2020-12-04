Frederick Lamar James



Fred, as he was affectionally called while growing up on Walnut Street in Canton, Mississippi, was born to Marion Bridford James and Wardine Meeks James on January 7, 1957. Fred attended Cameron Street Elementary School and graduated from Canton Public High School with honors. He also attended Tougaloo College while working toward a degree in Health Education.



Fred, following in the footsteps of his older siblings, joined Asbury United Methodist Church, and participated in all the youth activities and sang in the Church Choir for many years. At an early age, he gave his life to Christ. Fred had a fondness for all people. He lived life on his terms.



Fred was always active in the community during political campaigns and was an activist. He was a favorite with his many nieces and nephews due to his generous nature, kind heart, and patient personality. This fact is evidenced by his watching Loony Toon Cartoons with his nieces and nephews often. He also stood out from the crowd due to his wicked sense of humor. Because of his compassion he was beloved in the community for working diligently with the elderly. He worked professionally at MPI for several years.



Frederick was preceded in death by his father, Marion B. James, Sr, and loving brother, Marion B. James, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his Mother, Wardine Meeks James, his brothers Claude James, William (Arlene) James, Maurice (Mavis) James and Hosea (Jackie) James; his sisters, Juliet J (Charles) Harris, Delores James, and Mary Helen (Desmond) Adams. He also leaves one aunt, Eunice Whittington, a beloved ex sister-in-law, Marilyn James, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from around the country.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, 12/7/2020 at 11AM at Onisha Burks Cemetery in Canton, MS 30946.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store