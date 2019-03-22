Frederick Richard Miles, Sr.



Jackson - Frederick Richard Miles, Sr. (April 11, 1934-March 20, 2019) of Jackson, MS died at home of complications of cancer.



A native of Jacksonville, FL, he was the fifth child of Patrick H. and Harriett Seewing Miles. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and attended Emory-at-Oxford before graduating from Emory University where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.



After serving his country as a United States Coast Guard officer he spent fifteen years in Tupelo, MS as a sales representative for Lehigh, Southern and Martin-Marietta Cement companies. For the next twenty-five years he was a successful mining land manager and construction company owner in Birmingham, AL.



After retiring to Jackson, MS, he discovered a new talent and enjoyed woodturning for several years. He was also known as the Problem-Solver for small construction projects.



He was a member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Jackson.



Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Marion Moss Miles; three children: Howard M. Miles (Jennifer) of Birmingham, AL; F. Richard Miles, Jr. (Ronda) of Ballground, GA; Sheldon M. Ford (Brad) of Madison, MS; five grandchildren: Chappell F. Kettleman (Matt) of Pawtucket, RI; Mary Helen Ford of Seattle, WA; Adam Miles of Jackson, MI; Austin Miles of Ballground, GA; and Alysa Miles of Ballground, Ga; one great-grandson: Ben Kettleman of Pawtucket, RI. He is also survived by this brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Carolyn Miles of Jacksonville, FL; his sister Dorothy Miles Rothweiler of Jacksonville, FL; and his sister-in-law Margie Miles of Waycross, GA. He is preceded in death by his brothers Franklin Miles and William Miles and his sister Ruth Jordan.



Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am memorial service at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Jackson, MS.



Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019