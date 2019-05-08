|
|
Fredna Jean Huff
Terry, MS - Fredna Jean Huff, 70, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation is 10am Wednesday, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with a service at 11am in the chapel. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.
Jean was born in Jackson, MS, to Thurman Ellis and Fredin Lee Ellis. She retired from Bellsouth and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Harold Huff; children, Kim Bennett (Brian), Joey Herrington, and Michael Evans (Heather); 10 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Lewis Herrington, Jr.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 8, 2019