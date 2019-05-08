Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Pearl, MS
View Map
Fredna Jean Huff


1948 - 2019
Fredna Jean Huff Obituary
Fredna Jean Huff

Terry, MS - Fredna Jean Huff, 70, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation is 10am Wednesday, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with a service at 11am in the chapel. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.

Jean was born in Jackson, MS, to Thurman Ellis and Fredin Lee Ellis. She retired from Bellsouth and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Harold Huff; children, Kim Bennett (Brian), Joey Herrington, and Michael Evans (Heather); 10 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Lewis Herrington, Jr.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 8, 2019
