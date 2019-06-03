|
|
Freida Rochelle Hayes
Canton - Freida Rochelle Hayes, 84, died Saturday, June 01, 2019. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00 - 10:45 am. The funeral service will be at First Baptist Church at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
A native and lifelong resident of Canton, Mrs. Hayes was a retired teacher for Canton High and Canton Academy. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Canton.
Survivors include: daughters, Deborah Hayes Ozborn (Terry) of Canton, Dianne Hayes Smith (John) of Owasso, OK, and Catherine Hayes of Brandon; grandchildren, Leslie Ozborn Gowen (Bill), Jennifer Ozborn Tisdale (Greg), Ann Louise Smith Lowry (Hutton), Emily Smith Thrasher (Michael), and Justin Smith; great grandchildren, Brody Gowen, Cooper Gowen, Harper Grace Tisdale, Tripp Tisdale, Stephen Thrasher, James Thrasher, and Ava Lowry; and longtime caretaker, Marie Thornton.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 3, 2019