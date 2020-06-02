Gail Jacks Dixon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Jacks Dixon

Clarksdale - Mrs. Gail Jacks Dixon, 82, long time resident of Clarksdale, MS passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Clarksdale United Methodist Church 1:00-2:00pm with funeral service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.

Gail is survived by her husband of 60 years Kenneth Dixon and a brother, Donald Jacks of Horseshoe Bay, TX.

Gail was born in De Queen, AR and graduated from De Queen High School. She received her Bachelor's of Education degree from Henderson State Teachers College, Arkadelphia, AR, now Henderson State University at Arkadelphia. Gail will be remembered by several thousand Delta residents who passed through her classrooms during her 56 year teaching career at Helena Central, Clarksdale High School, Clarksdale Coahoma County High School, Coahoma County High School and Lee Academy. She was often quoted as saying, "my teaching career spanned two and sometimes three generations of the children and sometimes the grandchildren of my first classes of students." She often added that "Hey, Mrs. Dixon" was a regular greeting from former students when she was out on the town. She loved all of her students. She was a very good cook and seamstress. She enjoyed football and baseball games.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents Roy E. and Francis Jacks of De Queen, AR.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Clarksdale United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Clarksdale United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
(662) 624-6218
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved