Gail Jacks Dixon



Clarksdale - Mrs. Gail Jacks Dixon, 82, long time resident of Clarksdale, MS passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Clarksdale United Methodist Church 1:00-2:00pm with funeral service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.



Gail is survived by her husband of 60 years Kenneth Dixon and a brother, Donald Jacks of Horseshoe Bay, TX.



Gail was born in De Queen, AR and graduated from De Queen High School. She received her Bachelor's of Education degree from Henderson State Teachers College, Arkadelphia, AR, now Henderson State University at Arkadelphia. Gail will be remembered by several thousand Delta residents who passed through her classrooms during her 56 year teaching career at Helena Central, Clarksdale High School, Clarksdale Coahoma County High School, Coahoma County High School and Lee Academy. She was often quoted as saying, "my teaching career spanned two and sometimes three generations of the children and sometimes the grandchildren of my first classes of students." She often added that "Hey, Mrs. Dixon" was a regular greeting from former students when she was out on the town. She loved all of her students. She was a very good cook and seamstress. She enjoyed football and baseball games.



Gail was preceded in death by her parents Roy E. and Francis Jacks of De Queen, AR.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store