Gail Olsen Coley
Pearl - Gail Olsen Coley, 73, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 6, 1947, in Louisiana, the daughter of the late Richard and Corrine Olsen.
Gail was a faithful member of Relate Church in Byram, where she immersed herself in the love of our Savior, and the fellowship of her church family. Baptized at a comparatively advanced age, Gail studied the Bible with a ceaseless desire to learn the word and serve her Lord.
Gail was a gifted artisan and enjoyed creating artworks in her favorite medium of pastels. A devoted student of the method, Gail strived to enhance her skills and rendered several beautiful works in her home studio over the years. She was also a member of The Pastel Society.
Perhaps Gail's favorite times were spent with family and friends. She could often be found working side-by-side with her husband in the yard, tending her flowers and plants. She delighted in the company of her family, whether gatherings with her brother and his family, or times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Gail was happy to be with those she loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death seven years ago by her son, George Ellis Coley, Jr., and in recent months by her brother, Wade Olsen.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, George Ellis Coley, Sr.; grandchildren, Victoria Coley and Brently Coley; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Ellis and William Myles Haraughty; sister-in-law, Carolyn Olsen; nieces, Jan Olsen and Kim Olsen; nephew, Wade Olsen, Jr.; and great-nephew, Ian Olsen.
Visitation will be held 11:00am-1:00pm, Saturday, March 22, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Memorial services will follow at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel.
To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020