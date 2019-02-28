Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Gary Cooper
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
Hattiesburg, MS
1940 - 2019
Gary Cooper Obituary
Gary Cooper

Madison - Gary Cooper, age 78, of Madison, MS, passed away peacefully at his home on February 25, 2018.

Gary was born on February 28, 1940 in Baxterville, MS, the son of Sedgie "Ted" and Dymple Cooper. Gary graduated from Lumberton High School in 1959 and received his BS in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1963. Gary was a veteran of the United States Navy and had fond memories of his time spent aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt sailing the world. Gary worked for Shell Oil Company following his discharge and then worked 30 years for the Mississippi Employment Security Commission, retiring in 2001.

Gary's favorite pastimes throughout his retirement were golf and doting on his grandchildren. Gary was a kind and gentle man. He was a good friend to many and a devoted and loving father to his children. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his daughter, Stacey Narbo and her husband Steven of Madison, MS, and their children Eric and Rachel, his son, Jeff Cooper and his wife Sara of Denver, CO, and his sister Linda Cousins and her husband Tom of Birmingham, AL and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS on Friday, March 1st for visitation at 9:30 am, immediately followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS at 3:00 pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 28, 2019
