Gary Dale Shedd
Brandon, MS - Gary Dale Shedd, 70, passed away on August 22, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, August 24, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Graveside services will be 10 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS.
Mr. Shedd was born in Brandon, MS, to Joe Valentine Shedd, Jr. and Odessa Carpenter Shedd on February 18, 1950. After graduating from Pelahatchie High School, he attended Hinds Junior College and New Tribes Bible Institute in Jackson, MI. Gary was a licensed electrician and owned and operated Shedd Electric. He later worked 25 years for IBM as a computer technician.
Gary considered accepting Christ into his life as the most important decision that he ever made. He loved sharing the Gospel and his testimony with others. He was known as a family man and for his own unique style of humor. He thoroughly enjoyed entertaining and serving others, especially in time of need.
Survivors include his wife, Hazel Barnes Shedd; children, Christie Shedd, Bethany Shedd Hootsell, Joanne Shedd and Jeremy Joe Shedd; stepdaughters, Amy Shows Fleming (Ed) and Kerry Shows Hadden (Darren); grandchildren, Trace Ramsey, Leah Ramsey Williams (Steven), Cade Ramsey, Trinity Hootsell, Alayah Hootsell, Beckham Shedd, Harlow Grace Shedd, Audrey Hadden, Brooke Hadden, John David Fleming and Will Fleming; he is also survived by his stepbrother, Willie Welch, and his former wife and mother to his children, Mary Evelyn Shedd. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Carl Shedd.
Any memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Brandon, MS.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com
.