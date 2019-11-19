Services
Gary Hathorn


1936 - 2019
Gary Hathorn Obituary
Gary Hathorn

Florence - Gary Larue Hathorn, 83, of Florence, passed away November 16, 2019. Graveside funeral services were held at 2pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Chancellor funeral Home of Byram.

Mr. Hathorn was born in Jefferson Davis County, MS, and spent his adult life in the Jackson area. He was the son of the late John Alford and Ollie Mae Hathorn of Jackson. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, a graduate of Mississippi State University, a registered professional engineer, and a registered architect working for several companies in the Jackson area including his own. He was also active in several local churches, civic groups, and professional organizations.

He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Sue Gaddy Hathorn, of Crystal Springs. He is survived by his brother, John Michael Hathorn of Baton Rouge, LA, and a sister, Karen Hathorn Haven of Mt. Juliet, TN.

Memorials may be made to a or Gateway Rescue Mission. On line guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
