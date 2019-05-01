Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary LaRose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Watkins LaRose Jr.


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Watkins LaRose Jr. Obituary
Gary Watkins LaRose, Jr.

Ridgeland, MS - Gary Watkins LaRose, Jr., 50, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be 1-3pm Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Services will follow at 3pm Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with interment in Brandon Memorial Gardens.

Gary was born in Jackson, MS, on August 10, 1968, to Gary Watkins LaRose and the late Rolene Renicker LaRose. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland and Camille Renicker and Laura Elizabeth LaRose.

Survivors include his daughter, Addison Grace LaRose; parents, Gary Watkins LaRose and Mynon Dicken LaRose; sister, Julie Ranon Hopson; brother, James Brian LaRose (Gwen); grandfather, James Joseph LaRose; niece Chole Love LaRose and a nephew, Lawson Carter LaRose.

Memorials may be made to Brandon Baptist Church, Children's Building, 100 Brandon Baptist Drive, Brandon, MS 39042.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 1, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
