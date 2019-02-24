Gay Love Rawlings Elliott



Jackson - Gay Love Rawlings Elliott died peacefully Thursday, February 21 surrounded by love. She was born September 26, 1940 in Meridian and attended Meridian High School and Ole Miss.



On February 24, 1955, she handed David Elliott a note in the hallway of Kate Griffin Junior High School in Meridian that read, "I think I like you. Now tear this note up". A relationship began that day that lasted sixty-four years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, C. B."Dough" Rawlings and Alice Love Rawlings, and her sister Norma Webb. She is survived by a loving family---husband David Elliott III; David Elliott IV, Dena, and David V "D. A." of Ridgeland; Cynthia Elliott Payne, Robert, Ethan, and Jordan of Richmond; Duncan Elliott, Hannah, Annie, and Gigi of New York and Nashville; and Michael Elliott, Kim, Lily, and Will of Oxford; Elliott Street of Meridian; Fonda Shaia and Lamar Gidden



Over last many years, she shared her talents in the Church as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, teaching Christian Formation, and serving on the altar and flower guilds. She shared her life as a decorator and book store manager, but her main goal in life and where she shared her most love was with her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, known lovingly by her children and grandchildren as MooMoo, MoMo, or Lupey. And she was truly a friend to all who knew and loved her. She had a gentle, loving smile that let you know you were loved and treasured as family or friend. In addition to her family and friends, if you were an animal or her pet, you were extremely fortunate.



A Eucharistic thanksgiving for her life will be celebrated at 11:00 A. M. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral, with visitation beginning at 9:00 A. M. In lieu of flowers, please make your contributions to or church, curesma.org, CARA, 960 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson 39209, or Stewpot Community Services, 1100 West Capitol, Jackson 39203. Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary