Gay M. Ashley
Pearl - Gay M. Ashley, 81, passed from this life Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.
She was born June 12, 1938, in Columbia, a daughter of the late Homer and Leona Merritt.
Gay served as a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years, including tenures with MS State Hospital and the Hudspeth Center. She was also an educator for the nursing program through State Hospital. Gay had an extraordinary heart for service to others, and dedicated the majority of her nursing ministry to the care of mentally challenged individuals. She was such a special caregiver and Gay truly enjoyed the years she gave to those she served.
A devoted wife and mother, Gay loved spending time with her family. Her hobbies included reading, traveling, and decorating, and she had a great appreciation for nature and the outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Ashley.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Ashley and Chris Ashley; and brother, Winston Merritt.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Monday, September 9, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 11:00am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2:30pm in the Mt. Sinai Church of God Cemetery in Foxworth.
Memorials may be made to The Mustard Seed in Brandon at www.mustardseedinc.org.
To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 9, 2019