1/1
Gayle E. Albritton
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle E. Albritton

Clinton - Gayle Edward Albritton, 81, of Clinton, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1939 to Kernice and Quita Albritton in Foley, Alabama. After graduating from LSU with a Civil Engineering degree, he went on to work with the Mississippi Highway Department and Waterways Experiment Station. He spent many Saturdays cheering on the Tigers in Tiger Stadium. One of his great lessons passed on is that there is no such thing as a bad dad joke. He is survived by his wife Annette, sons Jeff and Erik, daughter Misty and sisters Renee and Retha. He also has a granddaughter, Dallas, three grandsons Dylan, Luke and Seth and great-granddaughter Fletcher May. Visitation will be held at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, MS on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 1:00-2:30 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
6019249308
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved