Gayle E. Albritton



Clinton - Gayle Edward Albritton, 81, of Clinton, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1939 to Kernice and Quita Albritton in Foley, Alabama. After graduating from LSU with a Civil Engineering degree, he went on to work with the Mississippi Highway Department and Waterways Experiment Station. He spent many Saturdays cheering on the Tigers in Tiger Stadium. One of his great lessons passed on is that there is no such thing as a bad dad joke. He is survived by his wife Annette, sons Jeff and Erik, daughter Misty and sisters Renee and Retha. He also has a granddaughter, Dallas, three grandsons Dylan, Luke and Seth and great-granddaughter Fletcher May. Visitation will be held at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, MS on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 1:00-2:30 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store