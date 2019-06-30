Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gayle Pettie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Pettie


1940 - 2019
Gayle Pettie Obituary
Gayle Pettie

Brandon, MS - Gayle Pettie, 78, passed peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation is 9am - 11am Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services will follow at 11am in the chapel of the funeral home with burial in Concord Baptist Cemetery.

Gayle was born September 16, 1940 to Otho and Lorena Gray of Pelahatchie, MS. Married to her best friend, Paul Pettie, for 58 ½ wonderful years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, but most importantly with her great grandbabies. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and maw-maw.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Pettie; daughter, Sandy Campbell (Keith); grandchildren, Matthew McCoy, Taylor Campbell and Brian Campbell; great grandchildren, Benton Campbell, Brantley Campbell, Blakeleigh Campbell, Briggs Wallace and Jaxon Campbell; sisters, Willie Dean Lack, Jeannie Bowman (Virgil) and Patsy Porterfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otho Gray and Lorena Purvis Gray; great granddaughter, Bentleigh Sophia Grayce Campbell; brother, D.A. Gray; sisters, Hattie Means and Billie Rae Watkins.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 30, 2019
