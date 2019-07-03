|
Gene A. Ogletree
Macon - Gene A. Ogletree, 86, of Macon, MS passed away at his residence in Macon on Monday, July 1, 2019. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at First Baptist Church of Macon at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Steve Galloway officiating. Interment will follow on the family lot at Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will held at First Baptist Church from 11:00 A.M until 1:00 P.M. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials please be sent to First Baptist Church of Macon P.O. Box 510 Macon, MS 39341. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Gene Austin Ogletree was born in Philadelphia, MS on September 18, 1932 to the late Fred Austin and Imogene Germany Ogletree. The family lived in the Center Point community east of Macon until Gene was 10 years old, when they moved to Macon. Gene graduated from Macon High School and then attended Mississippi College in Clinton. After a year and a half at MC, he transferred to the University of Mississippi to pursue a degree in pharmacy. After attaining his BS degree in 1955, Gene returned to Macon where he began working at the Bethany Drug Store. In 1961, Gene and Kye Bethany bought Murphy's Drug Store and established B & O Pharmacy where Gene worked until he retired in 1994. He loved all of his customers and was well-loved by them too. In 1963, Gene married the former Miss Marion Prince of Shuqualak and they made their home in Macon. Gene was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church for seventy-five years where he served as a deacon. He was also a charter member of the Macon Lions Club. Gene was a quietly generous man, who often helped people in need without anyone ever knowing of it. He was a very loving person both to his family and to his community.
Gene Ogletree is survived by his wife: Marion, of Macon and by two daughters: DeeAnn Welch (Alan) and Beth Alexander (Mark), both of Germantown, TN and one son: Frank Ogletree (Blake) of Hattiesburg, MS. He is also survived by one brother: Joe Ogletree of Raymond, MS and by his six grandchildren: Sarah, Elizabeth, Austin, Abby, Emma, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Margaret Ware.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 3, 2019