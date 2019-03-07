|
Gene Alton Blailock, Sr.
Jackson - Gene Alton Blailock, Sr. of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am at Daniel Memorial Baptist Church.
Gene was born July 29, 1935 in Kosciusko, MS to the late Alton Andrew Blailock and Dicie Elizabeth McKinnon Blailock. He was a graduate of Kosciusko High School and attended MS State University. When he was called into the Ministry, he transferred to Mississippi College where he graduated with a Degree in Bachelor Arts. He also graduated from New Orleans Seminary.
He served as a Southern Baptist pastor for 17 years in Mississippi, South Carolina and Louisiana and was a member of Daniel Baptist Church. In order to expand his ministry, he became a public speaker and business trainer.
Gene is survived by his wife of 43 years, Wanda Dixon Blailock, son, Gene Alton Blailock, Jr. (Pat) of Elton, MD and daughter, Cynthia Anne Ford (Kevin) of Cape Girardeau, MO, stepson, Jeff Norgress of Denham Springs, LA, step daughter, Nanette Norgress King (Noel) of Gonzales, LA, one sister, Willie Ruth McRainy (James "Sloggo") of Atlanta, GA, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Dr. William K. Harris, also Jennifer Wagner and Kita Perkins of the Baptist Medical Team for their compassionate care of their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Daniel Memorial Baptist Church or .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 7, 2019