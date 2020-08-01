General Thomas Pepper Gore



Clinton - Thomas Pepper Gore, 88, resident of Clinton, Mississippi, passed away at home on July 29, 2020. He was born in Magdalena, New Mexico, but spent most of his life in Mississippi. As the son of a Baptist pastor, he grew accustomed to moving from place to place over the state. He graduated from Drew High School in 1950, where he was an outstanding athlete, excelling in football, basketball and baseball.



Tom's education was suspended in the summer of 1950 when his National Guard unit was activated for the Korean war. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Faye Legg. Upon leaving the service, Tom worked in Greenwood, Laurel, Drew, Waynesboro and Jackson as a laboratory and X-ray technician.



At age 29, the father of two children, he entered Mississippi College, continuing as a full time Lab and X-ray technician at the University Hospital. Tom eventually earned a B.S. degree in biology. He then entered the world of business, owning and operating two restaurants. In 1973, Tom re-enlisted in the Army National Guard serving at the Pentagon, State Department and Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. He inspected what was called MASH Units around the world and retired at the rank of Brigadier General.



In retirement General Gore was able to indulge in hobbies he loved, mostly hunting and fishing. His nephew recalls watching "that old man (in his seventies) climbing all over those trees" while installing a tree stand. Tom loved working out of doors and growing a huge garden each year, sharing the bounty with friends and neighbors. He enjoyed working with his wife, investigating and compiling family history and genealogy as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He believed in "Being the Church" giving his time and efforts to all in need. Tom never met a stranger and always found a relationship somehow with his large extended family.



General Gore is survived by his daughter, Pat Gore Bakelaar (John), grandchildren, Ellen Garrett (Shawn Gore), Joe Garrett (Kelley), great grandchildren, Sydni Pepper Garrett and Ciera Garrett and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and a host of friends.



Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothy Faye Legg, daughter Beth Gore, parents, Rev John and Mary Letha Gore, and brothers and sisters Johnnie Faye, Albert, Granville, Dudley, John Sam, Ruth, Bill and Dan.



The family will have a small private gathering at graveside.









