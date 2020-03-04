|
|
Genett Barrett Carpenter
Terry - Genett Carpenter departed this world on March 3rd, 2020, at her home in Terry, MS, after a lengthy illness. She was 69 years old.
Visitation will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on March 5th, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on March 6th in the chapel at Ott and Lee. Interment will follow at Antioch Steele Cemetery.
Genett was born in Decatur, MS, but spent her childhood and teenage years in Scott County, where she attended Scott Central High School. She then completed the business technical program at East Central Junior College in Decatur, MS.
Genett was the daughter of the late Elvie Barrett and the late Mable Barrett. She is preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Barrett, and two brothers, Robert Barrett and Wesley Barrett.
Genett is survived by her husband of fifty years, Clyde Carpenter, of Terry, MS, sons Jeff Carpenter (Stefanie) of Madison, MS, and Steven Carpenter (Josie) of Brandon, MS, two grandsons, Reed Carpenter and Tate Carpenter of Madison, MS. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia Pace (Sammy) of Hattiesburg, MS, Vicky Jones (Sid), of Brandon, MS, Patricia Woods (Jeff), of Forest, MS, and one brother, Scott Barrett (Amy) of Angier, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.
Genett faced the challenges of her illness with faith, courage and dignity. She will be remembered by her many friends as an individual with a unique personality and enthusiasm for things she valued. She excelled at a number of activities, including making pottery, fired glass pieces, and painting artwork for family and friends. She was an avid photography and enjoyed traveling as much as possible. Genett was very generous with her talents and her time.
The reverend, Larry Duncan, of Lake, MS will conduct the services.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020