1/1
Geneva Huff McKay
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Huff McKay

Brandon, MS - Geneva Loraine Huff McKay, age 92 a resident of Brandon, MS passed away at home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 am at the cemetery.

Mrs. McKay was born August 15, 1928 in Rankin County MS to Heber Henry Huff and Vera Irene Purvis Huff. She was married to James Edward McKay. She was a member of Meadow Grove Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Mrs. McKay worked for the Rankin County School District many years before retiring. She loved her family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Mrs. McKay was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward McKay; parents, Heber Henry Huff and Vera Irene Purvis Huff and her twin sisters.

Mrs. McKay is survived by her son, Mike McKay; grandchildren, Andrew McKay and Erik McKay; great grandchildren, Isaiah McKay, Hannah McKay and Hailey McKay; sister, Sue Huff Lewis; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved