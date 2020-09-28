Geneva Huff McKay
Brandon, MS - Geneva Loraine Huff McKay, age 92 a resident of Brandon, MS passed away at home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 am at the cemetery.
Mrs. McKay was born August 15, 1928 in Rankin County MS to Heber Henry "Buck" Huff and Vera Irene Purvis Huff. She was married to James Edward McKay. She was a member of Meadow Grove Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Mrs. McKay worked for the Rankin County School District many years before retiring. She loved her family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Mrs. McKay was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward McKay; parents, Heber Henry "Buck" Huff and Vera Irene Purvis Huff and her twin brother and sister.
Mrs. McKay is survived by her son, Mike McKay; grandchildren, Andrew McKay and Erik McKay; great grandchildren, Isaiah McKay, Hannah McKay and Hailey McKay; sister, Sue Luke Lewis; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Special thanks to her long time caregiver for her care and devotion, Laura Murphy.
