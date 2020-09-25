Genevra "Bunny" Patterson Harris
Brandon - Bunny Harris was born March 22, 1926, in Natchez, MS. She died at the age of 94 on September 24, 2020 in Hospice Ministries.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and H.W. Patterson; brothers, Dick Patterson and William Andrew Patterson; sisters, Virginia Patterson and Bette House.
She is survived by two daughters, Mickey Turner of Brandon and Judy (Keith) Wallace of Florence; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Richard) Withers, Amy Steel, Matt Turner, Laura (Jimmy) Clark, Melissa (John) Banks; ten great grandchildren and two great- great grandsons.
Services will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Lakeshore Methodist Church in Byram. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to MORA, Hospice Ministries or the charity of your choice
