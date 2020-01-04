|
|
George Albert Reid
Jackson - George Albert Reid died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. He was 64.
Born on May 4, 1955 in Tupelo, he was the son of the late George and Nona Ewing Reid. George was a talented musician and had a love for music from a young age. He was a 1973 graduate of Murrah High School where he was in the marching band. He was a graduate of Hinds Community College where he also was in the band. George spent many years active in the Jackson Symphony Orchestra and in the music ministries of First Baptist Church Jackson where he was a longtime member. He retired from Jackson Public Schools following 15 years of service.
He is survived by his sister, Lynn Reid Britt (David), of Madison; sister, Christobel Reid Day (Gary), of Starkville; brother, Walter Ewing Reid, of Jackson; and nephews, Nathan Britt and Taylor Britt.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Jackson, with Rev. Tom Washburn officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 p.m. until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the music ministries at First Baptist Church Jackson, 431 N. State St., Jackson MS 39201.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020