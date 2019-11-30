|
George "Gene" Clements
Brandon - George "Gene" Clements, age 77 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon from 5:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Tuesday from 10:00am until 10:45am. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Gardens.
Gene was born in Jackson, MS on April 19, 1942 to the late Walter A. Clements and Sarah M. Clements. He started as a young child in the Boy Scouts of America and was involved and participated with them until his death. Gene was a member of Brandon First United Methodist Church which he loved and considered very important in his walk with the Lord and raising his family. He was a strong Christian who put God first, family second, and his friends next. Gene witnessed to anyone that he came in contact with sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them. He loved to hunt deer and loved camping. When he was sick Gene was constantly thanking his caregivers for their kindness and help that they gave to him. Gene loved his wife, children, and grandchildren more than anyone ever could.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Johnny, Jimmy and Bobby.
Gene is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vera Clements; children, Christopher Clements (Cindy) and Sara Clements Cook (Ross); grandchildren, Tyler Cook (Mackenzie), Andrew Clements, Carley Cook, and Rachael Clements; brother, Billy Clements (Anne); cousin, Peyton Blanks; other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brandon First United Methodist Church or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019