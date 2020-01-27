|
George D. Ward
Brandon, MS - George Dudley Ward, age 92, of Brandon, MS joined our Lord on January 26, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1927 in Columbia, MS. He graduated from Columbia High School, enlisted in the US Navy at 17 years old (WWII Vet), and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a BS in Marketing and a double minor in Economics and Physical Education. He was a charter member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity; a Master Mason in St. Albans lodge in Columbia, MS; and a charter member of Brandon Baptist Church. His career with Delta Oil Exploration for 24 years allowed him to live in many countries across the world and where he was the Administrator of SE Asia while in Singapore. He later started his own company, Velsur Company and retired in 1990 but continued consulting for Shell Oil and Exxon until he became a fulltime farmer. He loved horses and raised Tennessee Walkers for many years. He i s survived by the love of his life and wife of 67 years, Sarah Nell Reynolds Ward; daughters Wanda Thompson (Jory); Sherry Jackson (Harmon); and Amy Kabase (Ted); eight grandchildren and eightgreatgrandchildrenwith#9due in March. A funeral service will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon on Tuesday, January 28th at 1:00 pm with visitation held one hour prior.
