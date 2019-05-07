George Edward Potter



Madison - George Edward Potter, 83, died peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church with burial following in Parkway Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the church and will resume at 1p.m. Wednesday.



Mr. Potter was born on July 2, 1935 in Tulsa, OK; the son of the late Paul and Dorothy Potter. He was a graduate of Central High School in 1953. In 1958, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and his MBA in 1972 from Mississippi College. In 1959, Mr. Potter accepted a position with Mississippi Valley Gas as a distribution engineer where he remained his entire career. Mr. Potter retired in 2001 as Director of Engineering Services in Jackson, MS.



He was a member of the Mississippi Society of Professional Engineers, where he formerly served on the board of directors; and North Jackson Lions Club, where he served as a past president. Mr. Potter was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Sigma Chi Alumni Association, having been initiated while at the University of Oklahoma.



He was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends before and after retirement and cherished spending time with his family.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Potter.



Survivors include wife, Judy Potter of Madison; daughter, Debbie Copeland and her husband Dr. Edward Copeland of Madison; daughter, Julia Lucius and her husband Jeff of Moorville; grandchildren, Julianna and Elizabeth Copeland and Hannah and Wade Lucius.



Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211. Published in Clarion Ledger on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary