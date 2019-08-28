|
George Erwin "Win" Roulhac III
Greenville, MS - George Erwin "Win" Roulhac III, 69, of Greenville, Mississippi died August 23, 2019 of a boating accident in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Polly and George Roulhac on July 28, 1950. Win graduated from Culver Military Academy and the University of Wyoming where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
Win worked with Edward Jones Investments, where he was actively involved in the growth and guidance of the region. He won several awards recognizing his success. Prior to moving to Greenville, Win was an institutional trader and top producer for Shearson-Lehman Brothers in Houston, TX. Win was retiring after 23 years with Edward Jones on September 1.
Win was past president of Delta Regional Hospital Board of Trustees, United Way of Greenville Board of Directors, Delta Regional Airport Commissioner, past President of The Rotary Club of Greenville and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Win was also on the Board of Directors of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, and was a longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry and held several leadership positions. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Win is survived by his wife of 40 years Allyn Toler Roulhac, his daughter Mary Allyn Hedges (Stephen) of Oxford, Mississippi. Grandchildren James Billington Hedges and Katharine McLain Hedges. Four Sisters Dudley (Jim) Grove of St. Louis, Missouri, Debby (Eads) Poitevent of New Orleans, Louisiana, Polly Roulhac, of Washington, D.C., and Martha (David) Sewall of St. Paul, Minnesota. He is also survived by his father-in-law Bill Toler of Inverness and his sister-in-law, Susan Toler of Jackson.
Visitation will take place Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church in Greenville, Mississippi at 10:00 AM with the service following at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chapel of The Transfiguration, P.O. Box 1690, Jackson, Wyoming 83001, Grand Teton National Park Foundation P.O. Box 249, Moose, WY 83012, and St James Episcopal Church, 1026 South Washington Ave., Greenville, Mississippi 38701 or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019