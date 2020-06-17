George Glen Brumfield
Raymond - George Glen Brumfield died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. He was 85.
Born in Tylertown, MS on April 12, 1935, he was the son of the late Elisha D. and Ruby Dell Ainsworth Brumfield. After graduating Salem High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he faithfully served his country and was honorably discharged in 1958.
George began his long career with Roadway Transportation Co. in 1969 and retired in 1982. After several years of retirement, he joined The Home Depot as an associate in 2000. For the next 20 years, George enjoyed a career where he was eventually named manager of the tools department, until his retirement in January of this year. George had many friends and beloved colleagues at The Home Depot. He was a straight-shooter with a wonderful sense of humor.
George met the love of his life, Faye Bridges, in McComb, MS. They married June 25, 1959 and made their home in McComb and started a family. George was a loving husband and devoted father. His son, Byron, was critically injured in an accident at age 13, which would alter their lives forever. George had never forsaken his duties and responsibilities to his children, especially ensuring that his son was cared for and given every opportunity and resource that a loving father could provide. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren so dearly. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and had great pride in his gardening and yard work. He will be missed dearly by his family, his former colleagues, and the many friends he's made in his life's journey.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Nadine Brumfield Blackwell; and brothers, Rex A. Brumfield and Johnny E. Brumfield.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Faye Brumfield; daughters, Gwen Hansen (Robert), of Winona, TX; Lisa Cockrell (Tim), of Terry, MS; and Angie Milton (Mark), of Covington, LA; his son, George Byron Brumfield; sisters, Lucille Boyd and Alyne May (Lloyd); grandchildren: Benjamin Hansen (Marissa), Zachary Hansen, Caleb Cockrell, Matthew Cockrell (Hannah), Luke Milton, Byron Milton (Lauren), and Millie Milton; great grandchildren, Brantley Cockrell and Lily Hansen; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758593, Topeka, KS 66675 or visit PVA.org/supportveterans" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.PVA.org/supportveterans or to Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305 Rockville, Maryland 20852 or visit www.autism-society.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.