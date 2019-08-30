|
|
George L. Saxton
Benton - George L Saxton, Jr a lifelong resident of the Midway community passed away on August 28, 2019. George was born February 10. 1935 to George and Ethel Saxton. George was employed as a wholesale salesman most of his life starting with Jackson Cigar and tobacco Cole Brothers and Fox and finishing his career. at the Hackney Corporation. George loved his time on the road and the many friendships he developed throughout his many years on the job.
George married Eula Campbell on August 25,1954. They raised three children; Steve, Jamie (Teressa) and Kelly. He is also survived by two granddaughters Lauren (Durand) Burdine and Sara Saxton. Two great grandchildren Michael and Maebry Burdine, one sister; Peggy Presnell of Houston Texas and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all friends and relatives for the thoughts prayers and food during this time.
Services will be visitation at Midway United Methodist Church at1:30 in the afternoon on Sunday September 1 with funeral to follow at 3:00 P.M. Burial will be in the church cemetery
The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you make donations to .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019