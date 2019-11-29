Services
George Martin Butts Sr.


1932 - 2019
George Martin Butts Sr. Obituary
George Martin Butts, Sr.

Brandon - George Martin Butts, Sr. 87, passed away on November 27, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn (Buckley); sons, Marty Butts and Kevin (Melissa) Butts; daughters, Donna Broadus and Lisa (Ric) Gonzalez. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers - Don, Charlie and Benny Butts and their spouses. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1st at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home - Flowood. Visitation begins at Noon. Service will be held at 2pm followed by the burial.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
