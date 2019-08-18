Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
View Map
1925 - 2019
George Patrick Medeiros Obituary
George Patrick Medeiros

Canton - George Patrick Medeiros born March 17, 1925 in Provincetown, MA passed away August 16, 2019 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital, he was 94 years of age.

During World War II, George served as a Gunners Mate aboard the USS Franklin in the South Pacific for the U. S. Navy. When he returned from the war he was a commercial fisherman for several years. He then flew for Pan American Airlines before flying for the U.S. Customs in Homestead FL until retiring after 19 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and step-son.

Survivors include: wife Esther Thomas Medeiros of Canton; sister, Janie Heckert (Mel) of Canton, Ohio; niece, Debbie Wolfe of Gulfport; and nephews, Glynne and Ronny Gulledge of Gulfport.

Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 18, 2019
