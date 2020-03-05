|
|
George Poindexter "Jimmy" Hewes IV
George Poindexter Hewes IV "Jimmy," age 59, passed this life early Saturday morning, February 29th at his Clarkesville, Georgia home.
Born April 21, 1960 in Jackson, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Helen & George P. Hewes, III. Deaf since a very early age, with other physical challenges along the way, Jimmy led a proud-fully fought life. He attended Magnolia Speech School in Jackson, and Clarke School for Hearing and Speech in North Hampton MA. Jimmy also worked at Puckett Machinery in Flowood, MS., and later at Goodwill of North Georgia in Toccoa, GA.
Among his pleasures were movies and tv; most notably science fiction (Star Trek, Dr. Who), and Martial Arts (Kung Fu and Bruce Lee), as well as Breaking News, Weather and Sports. Jimmy arrived in Georgia after Hurricane Katrina, along with his loyalty to the Ole Miss Rebels and New Orleans Saints, as well as the Atlanta Braves (after the All-Star break). Jimmy also liked feeding songbirds, and was at times, tolerant of "squirrel pigs." Jimmy's cat, Angel also admired the songbirds.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and George P. Hewes III, of Jackson, Mississippi.
He is survived by his Aunt, Mrs. Betty Scott of Jackson, Brother Russell also of Jackson, Sister Laura Bell and her Husband John of Clarkesville, Georgia, Nephews Dex Hewes and Will Adkins, Nieces Lennon and Presley Hewes, and many loving Cousins of the Hewes, Morrison, and Scott Families of Mississippi.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 09, 2020 at the St. Andrew's Cathedral in Jackson, Mississippi. Interment will follow the service in the Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour on Monday.
The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Jimmy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Have a safe return Home Mr. Jimmy. Wrapped in Love. So say we All.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020