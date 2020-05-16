George Robert "Bobby" Earnhart
Brandon - George Robert "Bobby" Earnhart, 77, of Brandon, MS, went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, with heart disease (non-COVID related). Bobby was born on September 8, 1942 in Jackson, MS. He was a long-time member of Parkway Baptist Church & a current member of First Baptist Church, Brandon. Bobby was an honorable man, with unquestionable faith, values, and morals. He was deeply devoted to his family and always guided by his Christian faith.
In his youth, Bobby played Little League Baseball at Capital Little League Park, for Huddleston Jewelry. He pitched the Dixie League All-Stars to the Regional Tournament for MS, which advanced them to the National Regional Tournament in Rome, GA, bringing them within one tournament of the Little League World Series. Bobby graduated from Provine High School in 1960, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. Bobby was an outstanding athlete!
Bobby graduated from MS College in 1965, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. He was a strong supporter of the MS College Sports of Hall and loved his Choctaws!
Through high school and while attending MS College, Bobby was actively involved with the Boys Club of Central MS, where he coached youth sports. He was given an award from the Boys Club of America in 2016, for his dedication, hard work, & loyalty.
In 1966, Bobby began his career in law enforcement with the Jackson Police Department. He served the local community for 28 years until his retirement in 1994, as a Lieutenant and a Precinct Commander. Bobby was well respected among the colleagues and often quoted as "the most fair and dedicated supervisor!"
In 1997, he began working with the MS Department of Public Safety as a Grants Specialist. Bobby used his writing talent to provide funding for law enforcement agencies throughout the state to procure much needed equipment, necessary to protect fellow citizens. He retired in 2012, after a long, distinguished career in law enforcement with a true servant's heart to always serve and protect!
Bobby was an avid hunter who loved spending time with his friends at deer camp and he also enjoyed the solitude that came from being in the woods. We are pretty sure his favorite thing was sneaking "Little Debbie snacks" to the camp!!! He loved traveling, reading, and was a brilliant history enthusiast! Bobby always offered a helping hand and ended every conversation with "if you need anything, let me know!"
He was preceded in death by his parents W.A. "Slim" and Mildred Porter Earnhart of Raymond, MS; sister Louise Blackburn of Tchula, MS; and brother Clifton Earnhart of Raymond, MS.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ginger Wicker Earnhart, formerly of East Fork, MS; two daughters: Amy Earnhart Gibbons (David), of Brandon, MS and Laurie Earnhart Allan(David), of Franklin, TN; grandsons: Hayden Gibbons & Cooper Allan; granddaughters: Ava & Bailey Allan; brother Billy Earnhart (Carolyn) of Fairhope, AL, and sister Janie Strickland (Neil) of Raymond, MS; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great nephew.
Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Brandon, MS is charged with arrangements. A graveside service will take place at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11: 00am.We respectfully ask that social distancing guidelines be practiced at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central MS. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 16 to May 17, 2020.