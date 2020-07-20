George Saxon
Philadelphia - George Thomas Saxon was born April 17, 1924 in Deemer, Mississippi to parents Charlie and Lula Pettus Saxon. He was 96 years old at the time of his passing. He was educated in Neshoba County and Philadelphia public schools and was a graduate of Mississippi State College.
George is survived by his wife Sue Hardy Saxon to whom he was married 68 years. Together they owned Saxon Motor Supply until their retirement in 1984.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Philadelphia,
George was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the European Theatre during WWII. He was involved in the community in many ways, having served as a fireman, Civil Defense Director, and charter member of the Philadelphia Airport Board. He was named Neshoba County Citizen of the year in 1996.
George was a 33rd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was named Honorary Past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Mississippi in 1996. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Lions Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his son Mark Saxon and his wife Debbie; daughter-in-law Carlee Saxon; grandson John Saxon and his wife Katie; grandson Brian Saxon and his wife Anna Clare; great grandsons George F. Saxon, Warner Saxon, and Graham Saxon, and great granddaughter Ivy Saxon; several brother and sisters-in-law; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his son Bruce, his parents, eight brothers and sisters, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family service. Condolences may be left online at www.mcclainhays.com
The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 414 Pecan Avenue, Philadelphia, MS 39350 or to Hamasa Shrine transportation fund, 5516 Dale Dr., Marion, MS 39342.