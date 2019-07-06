Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Mendenhall City Cemetery
George Talmadge "Buddy" Rhodes Jr.


1934 - 2019
George Talmadge "Buddy" Rhodes Jr. Obituary
George Talmadge "Buddy" Rhodes, Jr.

Brandon - George Talmadge "Buddy" Rhodes, Jr. went to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, July, 4, 2019.

Funeral Services will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 4:00pm from Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm till service time. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30am at Mendenhall City Cemetery.

George was born in Puckett, MS on July 5, 1934. He graduated from Puckett High School in 1954. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on two aircraft carriers, the USS Yorktown and USS Oriskany. Buddy retired with Redd Pest Control after 32 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Talmadge Rhodes, Sr. and Annie Howell Rhodes

He is survived by his widow, Nan Lackey Rhodes. Three sons, George Talmadge Rhodes III (Trish), Gregory Todd Rhodes (Tina), and Gavin Trenton Rhodes (Juanita). Grandchildren, Kimberly Collins, Gregory Tyler Rhodes, Gavin Taylor Rhodes, Graham Tucker Rhodes, and Annie Elizabeth Rhodes. Sister, Ann Rhodes Burnham; brother-in-laws, Ron Lackey and Randy Lackey (Robin). One niece and numerous nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 6, 2019
