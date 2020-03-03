Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Resources
More Obituaries for George Jamison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Jamison


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Jamison Obituary
George W. Jamison

Jackson - Mr. George W. Jamison, 53, passed on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Services are Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The family hour will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Westhaven. The Beta Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will perform the Omega ceremony at that time. He was the son of the late George and Sarah Jamison of Jackson, MS. He graduated from Provine High School and Jackson State University. He leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Dr. Angela Jamison Johnson a brother-in-law, Dr. Gary L. Johnson; two nephews; Evan C. Johnson and Dylan M. Johnson of Atlanta, GA a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -