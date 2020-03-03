|
George W. Jamison
Jackson - Mr. George W. Jamison, 53, passed on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Services are Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The family hour will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Westhaven. The Beta Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will perform the Omega ceremony at that time. He was the son of the late George and Sarah Jamison of Jackson, MS. He graduated from Provine High School and Jackson State University. He leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Dr. Angela Jamison Johnson a brother-in-law, Dr. Gary L. Johnson; two nephews; Evan C. Johnson and Dylan M. Johnson of Atlanta, GA a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020