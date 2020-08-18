Dr. George W. Moll, Jr.
Brandon - Dr. George Wm. Moll, Jr., 72, died Thursday August 13, 2020 at UMMC.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5pm till 8pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11am at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Brandon, MS.
Dr. Moll was born November 23, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to Laverne D. Moll and George Wm. Moll, Sr. He graduated cum laude from Carleton College with a BA in Chemistry in 1969. He received his PhD in Biochemistry and MD from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine in 1977. He went on to pursue his training in Pediatrics from the University of Michigan and ultimately completed his fellowship in Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Chicago in 1981 where he continued as Assistant Professor until 1985.
He was an Assistant Professor at Emory University from 1985 until 1987 prior to coming to Mississippi as Division Chair of Pediatric Endocrinology at UMMC Children's Hospital. He was a Tenured Professor of Pediatrics and remained the Division Chair for 25 years. He was a dedicated and compassionate physician to the children he treated, a brilliant scientist, with a mind the sort one rarely comes across, and a loyal and constant teacher to his students and peers even beyond his retirement in June 2018.
Over his 41 years of clinical practice he published over 50 papers and 100 abstracts as well as textbook chapters, was the Chapter President of the UMMC Chapter of Sigma XI, a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology, and was a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
He loved to travel and sing, whether in the church choir at Lakeside Presbyterian or with family on the karaoke machine. He loved Star Wars, Disney, Doctor Who, and NOVA.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susana V. Moll, a retired nurse of the VA hospital and his two daughters who followed in his love and dedication to the healing arts, both graduating from the UMMC School of Medicine, Dr. Christina Lee Moll a Nephrologist/Internist in New Orleans, LA and Dr. Teresa Ashley Moll an Endocrinology Fellow at UMMC. His memory is also cherished by many family members and countless families across the State who he gave hope to as he cared for their children.
A colleague stated, "Physicians of this caliber are what makes Mississippi a special place." A friend summarized his career legacy, "Thankful for a legacy- one based on knowledge, compassion, and love- he will be missed by all".
To quote one of his favorite British TV shows (Doctor Who), "We are all STORIES in the end…just make it a good one" and he did.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Children's of Mississippi Hospital or Lakeside Presbyterian Church.
Visit wrightferguson.com
to sign the online guestbook.