George Warbington, Jr
Terry - George Urithon Warbington, Jr., 72, went to be with the Lord, Saturday May 9, 2020 at his residence in Terry. The family will have a private graveside service in Biloxi National Cemetery.
George was born July 8, 1947 in Moss Point, Ms to George and Noline Burch Warbington. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam. George was a longtime resident of Terry, Ms, and a Baptist by faith. A loving husband to Susan, he loved visiting his friends, traveling, enjoyed telling stories and reading, especially his Bible. He leaves behind his beloved pets, Zoe and Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; those left to grieve his passing include his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Warbington of Terry, Ms, and a host of friends.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League MARL
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2020.